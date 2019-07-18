Burnley park set to host open air production of classic children's story

Park goers are invited to watch an open air production of the classic tale Alice in Wonderland this weekend.

Immersion Theatre are staging their production in the beautiful setting of Burnley's Towneley Park on Sunday at 3pm.

The company is touring the UK with their summer production which promises to bring its trademark energy to the spectacularly bonkers show.

Audiences are invited to follow Alice and the White Rabbit as they set off on a colourful, topsy-turvy adventure and meet a host of outlandish characters including the troublesome twins, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, the notorious Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire cat and of course, the Mad-as a bat-Hatter!

Imagination runs wild and logic is abandoned in this fantastical, larger-than-life musical brimming with nonsensical fun and excitement for the entire family.

The audience are also invited to dress up as their favourite characters and also bring along their own picnics, rugs and low backed seating.

Tickets are £14 and children are £10 or it is £44 for a family of four.

Tickets are non-refundable and can be booked online by going to www.immersiontheatre.co.uk