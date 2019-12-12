Burnley park's 'Santa Stroll' delivers big boost to cancer charity

Santa spotters were in luck when some 20 bearded, red-suited Father Christmases turned out to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s second annual Santa Stroll through Burnley’s Thompson Park.

The park’s Pavilion was transformed into a grotto for the event complete with a Christmas tree, festive music, Christmas tombola and Christmas crafts.

Strollers of all ages dressed up and turned out for Rosemere, including from the left, Jessica Grant, Matilda Kavanagh and Charlie Kavanagh

It was also the stroll’s start and end point. On finishing, all strollers received a medal, hot drink and mince pie.

The family-friendly one-mile walk, which is on course to raise more than £350 for the charity and Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We enjoyed a lovely morning in Thompson Park and the sight of so many Santas all together certainly made the day for a lot of children, who were also visiting the park.

“We are extremely grateful to all our strollers, to the park’s community engagement ranger Victoria Woods for her support and to Eric Wright Group, which sponsored the event, effectively covering our staging costs.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.