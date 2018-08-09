Burnley park's £1.2M renovation project in pictures

These stunning images capture just some of the major transformation work at one of Burnley's most popular parks.

The £1.2M renovation project is almost complete at Thompson Park and the official re-opening will be held on Sunday, August 19th at 1-30pm.

New seating has been installed at the Thompson Park boating lake.

The re-opening is part of a bumper fun day at the park that runs from noon to 4pm. The official re-opening takes place at 1-30pm.

The work, captured in these photographs taken by Peter Seavers, has been carried out as part of a Heritage Lottery funded project and the renovation includes a total re-vamp of the play area with brand new equipment and major work to restore the gardens to their former glory.

This work has included repairing and conservation of the shelters and walling and re-planting the flower beds with colourful herbaceous perennials.

The pergolas and Doric columns, which were blown down in 2011 and have been kept in storage, have also been restored and installed in the garden.

One of the buildings in Thompson Park has undergone a transformation.

The Italian Garden, the horticultural highlight of Thompson Park, and the newly planted herbaceous perennial plants will provide year round colour, attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies and be less expensive to maintain.

This approach fits with Burnley Council’s Rethinking Parks’ policy, which aims to create parks that are more interesting for visitors, attract wildlife, are cheaper to maintain and have reduced Co2 emissions.

There has been a close consultation with the Friends of Thompson and Queen’s Park on the project.

Last month Thompson Park, along with Towneley, Scott, Ightenhill, Queen's and Padiham Memorial parks all retained their Green Flag status for the ninth year running after impressing judges.

The plants and flowers are in full bloom now at Thompson Park, Burnley.

The parks were among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces to receive a prestigious award.

The international award is a sign to the public that the park or green space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.