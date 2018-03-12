Burnley opera star to perform at concert

Burnley Choir's latest performance will see them playing a wide selection of music from the period before the First World War.

The concert, which takes place at St Peter's Church on Saturday, March 24th, opens with Arthur Sullivan’s lively overture from Iolanthe and, in addition to familiar and lesser known choral works, including Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem and Henry Wood’s Fantasia on British Sea Songs.

Burnley’s very own international opera singer Kathleen Wilkinson will give a not-to-be missed performance of Elgar’s Sea Pictures.

The other guest soloist will be oboist Rachael Clegg, another of our best known musicians who comes from North-East Lancashire. Rachael will be performing two solo pieces by Elgar.

Burney Choir now has more than 80 members and under music director Nigel Wilkinson continues to go from strength to strength.

Tickets for this concert are available from admin@burnleychoir.co.uk or 07983 482184 at £10 in advance and £12 on the door. Student tickets are £5