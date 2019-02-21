Burnley open heart surgery survivor preparing for London Marathon

A brave Burnley man who survived open heart surgery is planning to run the London marathon to raise funds for the housing charity he works for.

Mike Hadfield (44) was diagnosed with a rare inherited condition which eventually saw him undergo surgery in his thirties, to have a new artificial heart valve fitted. Running soon became a therapy – and now Mike has set his sights on the ultimate challenge of the London Marathon this April.

Mike, from Burnley, said: “I often get asked if I’m okay to be running but I get regularly checked, which is more than most, and have the all clear.

"I just had the 10th anniversary of my new heart valve, and at this life-affirming moment I thought that training for a marathon would be the perfect way to mark the occasion, proving the saying that ‘what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger’.”

As a paralegal adviser for the housing charity Shelter, based in Blackburn Library, Mike’s daily work is to help and advise people in Lancashire facing the brunt of the local housing crisis. He provides expert guidance on housing issues for people threatened with homelessness both at the library office as well as in court.

He added: “The money I hope to raise for Shelter will go directly to providing front-line services, such as our helpline and advisers. I see every day what a huge difference our charity makes to families’ lives, I can’t think of a better place to invest my blood, sweat and tears.”

Emma Garner, hub manager for Shelter Lancashire, praised Mike’s dedication.

“Mike has never run a marathon before, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to run on behalf of Shelter. He’s showing people in an amazing way that there is hope after major surgery, you can still achieve your dreams.

“And just like in his working life, Mike is thinking about other people and how he can help them to have a safe, secure home to call their own,” she said.

Mike is now busy pumping the streets of Burnley as he prepares for his marathon challenge in April.

To donate cash to Mike’s total, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mikehadfield2019

If you live in Lancashire and are affected by housing problems, visit the Shelter advice pages at www.shelter.org.uk/gethelp