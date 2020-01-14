Burnley nursery school gets top marks in Ofsted inspection

Staff and children at Rosegrove Nursery School are celebrating the result of their latest Ofsted inspection.



Inspectors spent two days observing children, teaching alongside talking with staff, the parents and governors and concluded that the school should retain its 'outstanding judgement.

Children at Rosegrove Nursery School celebrating an 'Outstanding' Ofsted inspection

The report, which is available on the Ofsted website highlights many of the strengths of the school including the priority which is placed on children learning to read and the exceptional progress children make in mathematics.

It states how well staff in the school understand each child’s strengths and interests and that every step in children’s learning is clearly thought through in a curriculum which “sparkles with exciting opportunities in all areas of learning".

It added: "Children skip into school full of expectation for what the day will bring."

The headteacher of the school Sarah Jones said: “Everyone at Rosegrove Nursery School is delighted that our latest Ofsted report confirms that the school remains outstanding.

"There are highly skilled teachers and early years practitioners in our school who ensure that everyday is filled with exciting learning opportunities which support every child to achieve their very best.

"We are proud that this has been recognised by Ofsted and that they have written in the report that ‘Rosegrove Nursery School is a wonderful place for children to start their education’."