Burnley named as top commuter town for Manchester

Burnley has been named as the top commuter town for Manchester in a recent Affordability Index by Zoopla.

The report compared travel times, mortgage costs, and rail ticket fares, and Burnley came top for affordability and lifestyle offer.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “I’m delighted the report has named Burnley as the top commuter town for Manchester. It reinforces what we have been promoting for quite some time.

“Burnley has undergone a huge transformation in recent years, new businesses are moving in, new quality homes are being built and we opened the new direct rail link to Manchester in 2015, making it a great commuter option.

“Since the new direct rail line opened from Burnley to Manchester, Burnley has become an attractive Manchester commuter belt proposition – from countryside to city in just 45 minutes.

"With detached houses on the rural outskirts starting from £250,000, grand Victorian houses close to the town centre, new build canalside apartments and several new executive home developments, Burnley is definitely an up and coming commuter town.

“Our surrounding countryside is one of Burnley’s true assets, boasting some of the most stunning views in Lancashire, playing host to an array of outdoor activities. With over 80% of Burnley designated as rural you are never too far from the heart of the Pennine hills yet just a short commute into the city of Manchester, providing a great lifestyle balance.

Coun. Townsend's thoughts were echoed by the chairman of Burnley Bondholders, and MD of globally renowned Burnley based digital business, AMS Neve, Mark Crabtree, OBE.

He said: “For singletons or families looking for a quality home and lifestyle Burnley has a lot to offer.

“Don’t just take our word for it, Burnley has been acknowledged with several awards and accolades over the past few years, the most notable of which include being named the Most Enterprising Place in the UK; named as one of the UK’s Top Tech Towns; placed 2nd in the UK for digital growth; named friendliest place in the UK in 2016; and with the expansion of the University of Central Lancashire in Burnley we are also becoming a leading university town, and now a top commuter town.”