Burnley named as one of most affordable places in the UK for remote workers

Burnley has been named as one of the best places for remote workers in 2020.

Data from a new study reveals that Burnley is one of the most affordable places for freelancers to rent office space with workers spending £5.70 a day for one person, cheaper than nearby towns Blackburn and Bolton.

The study is based on salaries, accessibility and affordabilty in 100 locations across the UK.

Burnley is far more affordable than some of the UK’s most expensive cities, with workers paying 41% less than those in London and 58% less than those living in Slough.

Freelancers working in Blackburn may want to consider relocating just a couple of miles down the road to Burnley as, on average, professionals working there spend an extra £52 per year on office space.

And Burnley offers a higher salary for some of the most in demand creative jobs in the UK. The average salary for videographers, creative writers and product designs is on average between £2,109 and £7,729 more than for those based in Preston and Bradford.

Burnley also outranked Preston and Bradford with the most coffee shops, perfect for remote workers who want a change of scenery. There are 18.2 per 10,000 people compared to Preston just 22 miles away with just 2.0 per capita.

Here is how Burnley measures up on the average price of office space per person per day Burnley (£5-70) Blackburn (£5-90) Oldham (£6) Halifax (£6) Rochdale and Bolton (£6-10)

London tops the list for the top 10 most expensive towns and cities for remote workers iwith Slough in second place at £9-80 and Woking third at £7-50.

