Burnley music teacher's anniversary concert raises the roof...and funds for Pendleside Hospice

A concert celebrating 25 years of musical shows raising money for charities has raised £626.31 for Pendleside Hospice.

The concert was organised by Janet Westmoreland, who has been teaching students at her music school in Burnley for 44 years.

Students, past and present, performed at St Peter's Church, Burnley, earlier this month with some of the performers travelling from different parts of the country to join in the celebrations.

Janet has arranged several charity concerts over the years, many in aid of Pendleside Hospice following the death of her mother, Beatrice Lowe, there in 2013.

The money was raised through ticket sales and a raffle.