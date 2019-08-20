Burnley mum was not afraid to Brave the Shave and raise £500 for cancer support nurses

A Burnley mum of four has joined the thousands of people across the UK who are sacrificing their locks for a very worthy cause.

Karen Graham became the latest volunteer for the Brave the Shave challenge and she has raised the grand total of £520.

Family and friends suggested the challenge to Karen when she announced she wanted to do something in honour of people who are fighting cancer and those who have died from the disease.

Karen (47) has lost family members to cancer, including her cousin, Kelly Crawford. And her brother-in-law Wayne Graham has battled the disease but was given the all clear this year.

Cleaner Karen, who has five grandchildren, did the challenge at Bank Hall Auctions in Burnley where her husband, Stewart works.

And Joe Wilkinson performed the honours with around 30 people watching Karen undertake the challenge.

Along with raising the cash, Karen has donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes hair for children suffering from life limiting illnesses.

The money Karen has raised will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support. The Brave the Shave challenge began in 2015 and since them volunteers have raised an incredible £22.7M which pays for 140 Macmillan nurses for three years.