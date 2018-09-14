Burnley MP welcomes British post-mortems into couple's holiday death

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has promised to continue supporting the family of tragic holiday couple John and Susan Cooper.

The Labour MP revealed she had spoken to the Foreign Office and was liaising with the Coopers' daughter Kelly Ormerod over the ongoing investigation into the sudden deaths on holiday in Egypt.

Julie Cooper MP

Mrs Cooper also said she welcomed the news that post-mortem examinations will now be carried out in Britain following disputed Egyptian claims that the couple had died from E. coli infection.

She said: "I think everyone is relieved that the bodies of Mr and Mrs Cooper have now been repatriated and I will continue to support Kelly and the rest of the family as the investigations continue.

"I will watch with interest the results of the British post-mortem examinations. It is important that the family get the satisfaction of a British investigation. It will then be up to the coroner to decide if further investigation is needed.

"The family need to get some answers. It has been a terrible ordeal and my heart goes out to them."

Mr and Mrs Cooper died while on holiday with their daughter and family on Tuesday, August 21st, at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

Kelly found her father dead in the couple’s bedroom and was with her mother when she died several hours later.

In an official statement, the Egyptian general prosecutor said post-mortem examinations showed E. coli bacteria was the cause of the death.

Susan worked at the Burnley branch of Thomas Cook travel agents and husband John was a well-known builder in the area and owned his own company, Safe As Houses.