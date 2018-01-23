Burnley MP to speak at Holocaust Memorial service

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment in the House of Commons, and pledged her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day.

The day honours those who were murdered during the Nazi Holocaust of the Second World War, and pays tribute to the extraordinary survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

Saturday, January 27th, will mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

The following day will see a service held in Burnley's Peace Garden at 1pm.

Labour MP Mrs Cooper said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Burnley and Padiham and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

"As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

"I am honoured to have been asked to read some of the most powerful words ever written on these atrocities at this year’s commemoration service in Burnley at the Peace Garden, and would welcome the attendance of any constituents wishing to show their support for such an important day.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers but with hate filled words. Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

"We are very grateful to Julie for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”