Burnley MP calls on government to step in over cancelled trains fiasco

Burnley MP Julie Cooper is calling for the government to sort out the Northern Rail fiasco.

Mrs Cooper has called on the Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling to intervene to support Burnley's commuters.

Mrs Cooper said: "I am absolutely appalled at this diabolical level of service.

"Burnley has invested in this important rail link and many rely on the service to get to work.

"Northern Rail has let Burnley down. I am in touch with them and the Transport Minister because this is just not good enough.

"Remedial action is urgently needed. So much for the Northern Powerhouse promise.

"This is a disgraceful state of affairs."

Since rolling out its updated rail schedules on May 20th, Arriva Rail North (AKA Northern) have overseen a spate of cancellations and delays which have wreaked havoc for commuters across the North of the UK, with the company blaming a shortage of drivers or train staff.

The swathes of cancellations have hit Burnley Manchester Road's major services to Blackburn, Leeds, and Manchester particularly heavily,

The service which runs from Burnley’s Manchester Road station to Manchester Victoria is a key part of the working day for many local people who have taken up employment opportunities in Manchester. It is also an

important transport link for Burnley’s growing business community.

However since the new timetabling changes came into effect chaos has reigned as commuters have been left stranded day after day, as trains are delayed or cancelled altogether.

Many have purchased none transferable season tickets others face losing their jobs for poor time keeping.

Burnley Council Leader Coun. Mark Townsend has already expressed his dissatisfaction and demanded answers and he has writtten to David Brown, the managing director of Arriva Rail North to raise his concerns.

Coun. Townsend said: ""Northern Rail is in meltdown.

"I have been extremely disappointed with the poor service, which over the last week has reached breaking point with the majority of peak time services being cancelled."