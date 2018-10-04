Burnley mill could be demolished to make way for new homes

Plans to knock down a mill in Briercliffe and build 52 homes in its place have been submitted to Burnley Council.



Under the proposals, Walshaw Mill in Talbot Street would be demolished to make way for 36 three-bedroom town houses along with 14 three-bedroom semi-detached houses and two four-bedroom houses.

The submitted report states: “Walshaw Mill is a former weaving mill, built in 1913 and extended in the 1930s but has been used in recent years in connection with the pharmaceutical industry.

“The site is situated in a densely built up area and is surrounded by predominantly traditional terraced housing and more modern semi-detached houses built in the mid 1970s. Access is currently via Talbot Street.

“The proposed development is for the demolition of the existing buildings on the site and their replacement with residential development.”

The site is within the Harle Syke Conservation area and a consultation letter has been sent out to nearby homeowners.

Anybody wishing to comment on the application has until Tuesday, October 16th.

The full report can be viewed at www.burnley.gov.uk/planning.