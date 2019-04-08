Burnley mayor launches new season of events at Weavers' Triangle

A new season of events has been a launched at the Weavers’ Triangle visitor centre in Burnley.

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs launched the new programme during a special launch event.

Two new exhibitions will be appearing at the Manchester Road building this summer.

The first, entitled 'Victoria Mill Reborn', will tell the story of the building and its restoration to become part of the Burnley Campus of the University of Central Lancashire, who are supporting the display.

Another display will feature photographs of Burnley in the 1960s, 70s and 80s taken from the Civic Trust’s Burnley Express archives.

The centre will be open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays between 2pm and 4pm until September and on Saturdays and Sundays in October. There is no admission charge but donations are appreciated.

On Sunday, April 21st, Roger Frost will conduct a guided tour of the Weavers’ Triangle starting at 2-15pm at the visitor centre. It will end at the Oak Mount Engine House in Wiseman Street, which is open to the public from 2 to 4pm.

Chairman of the Weavers’ Triangle Trust said: “We receive visitors from all over the country and indeed many from abroad but not so many from Burnley. We would be delighted if more local people would come to see what we have on offer.”