Burnley man will call for action on climate change at UN conference

A Burnley man is heading to Poland in December to join thousands of people calling for world leaders to take action on climate change at a major UN conference.

Dominic Aunger, who is a volunteer for the Catholic development charity CAFOD, will travel to Katowice, Poland, for the 24th Conference of the Parties – known as COP24.

Passionate about tackling climate change, Dominic is making the trip to call on 200 UN member states to ensure the full implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Campaigners are hoping that member governments will show greater ambition in restricting global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees and take action to have net zero emissions by 2050.

Dominic will join campaigners from across Europe to share ideas for bringing about action back home in East Lancashire to live more simply and sustainably.

He said: “I’ve been a climate change campaigner now for more than 10 years, having taken part in large demonstrations in London, lobbied the current and previous Burnley MPs to urge the government to keep its promises regarding cutting the UK’s carbon emissions and made personal lifestyle changes to reduce my own carbon footprint.

“I have a great love of nature and the outdoors and I want future generations including my own daughter to inherit a world that can still be enjoyed at its best.

“Time is fast running out if we want to avoid the worst effects of increased global temperatures, we must act now as individuals, nations and as a global family.”

Catholics in England and Wales have shown a widespread response to Pope Francis’s letter, Laudato Si’, which calls on us to care for our common home by pledging to live more simply, sustainably and in solidarity with poor communities.

CAFOD will push for an agreed framework that ensures immediate and effective action on climate change.