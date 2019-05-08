Burnley man was arrested after he ignored warning from police about his drunken behaviour court told

A drunken man who made 'finger gestures' to police was arrested after he was warned about his behaviour but carried on, a court heard.

Ubhaid Rahman (34) who was in breach of a 12 week prison term, suspended for 18 months, said things to officers that amounted to disorderly conduct, Burnley Magistrates' Court was told.

Rahman had been drinking at a friend's house the night before, had left and was sitting out the front at about 7am when police approached him.

The hearing was told the defendant had been due to start a probation Thinking Skills programme that day, but didn't attend because he had been detained.

Rahman, of Heath Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cleaver Street, in the town, on Thursday, April 18th.

He was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was given a 21 day, 9pm to 6am curfew for being in breach of the suspended sentence.