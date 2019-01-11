Burnley man staging charity football match to raise awareness of devastating disease

A Burnley man has organised a football match to raise cash for research into a devastating disease that his dad was diagnosed with last year.

Matt Simm is staging the charity match at the Prairie Sports Village on Saturday, March 23rd, in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Doting grandad Paul Simm with his baby grandaughter Olivia

His dad, Paul Simm, who is 55, was told he had the disease in October and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Matt, who is 28 and lives in Harle Syke, said: "I would like to raise as much awareness as possible of this disease.

"Pancreatic Cancer is one of the UKs biggest killers but one of the hardest to diagnose.

"On diagnosis one in four won't survive three months and three in four won't survive a year."

Matt is an inspector at Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick, where his dad also worked before his illness. Matt has roped in family and friends to be in his team against his colleague Phil Taylor and a group of his pals.

Matt said: "Phil's dad sadly died of cancer and he has staged several charity football matches.

"On the day we will have donation boxes and we will also be holding a cake stand and a raffle for which we already have some great prizes."

Affectionately known as Zac, after he played a character by that name in a school play while a student at the former St Joseph's Primary School in Nelson, Paul has lived all his life in Brierfield with his wife, Melanie.

The family, including Matt's sister Becky Holroyd, her husband Nick and their eight-month-old daughter, Olivia, all celebrated a wonderful Christmas together.

But the countdown is now on for Matt's wedding in four weeks time to his fiancee Melissa Brothers!

The couple were due to tie the knot in May 2020 but decided to bring the wedding forward so that Paul would be well enough to attend.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Matt's campaign is asked to go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-simm1