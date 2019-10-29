Burnley man sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars after being found guilty of racial abuse towards a police officer

A Burnley man has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and a fine after he was found guilty of being racially abusive towards a police officer.

Bradley Goulding (24) of Windermere Avenue, was found guilty of the offence while receiving treatment at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

He was also charged with a public order offence as he was shouting abuse at other patients.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said the conviction sent out a 'good, strong message' that police officers will not tolerate verbal abuse and strong sentences will be given to those who ignore this.