Burnley man's therapeutic art company launches special new book

A local not-for-profit company promoting the mental benefits of therapeutic artistic expression through colouring have launched a new colouring book and special discounts for Dementia Awareness Week.



Based in Oswaldtwistle, My Colourful Memories is on a mission to provide art activity workshops to people who are interested in improving their cognitive health, and is also developing initiatives for people who have been diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer's.

My Colourful Memories was founded by Neil Floyd, who lived in Burnley all his life up until 10 years ago and whose father, Samuel, suffered with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia and developed a love of colouring - something him and Neil would often do together, prompting Neil to work on research-based recourses whilst completing his BA and MA in Art Health.

"Samuel loved colouring and it was something they used to do together," said Pamela Floyd, one of the company's Directors. "When Samuel passed away, Neil developed a colouring book called 'My Story' specifically for people with dementia and this has then grown into My Colourful Memories, which offers colouring workshops to care and residential homes, community groups, day centres, and Dementia Café.

"In November last year Neil's mum, who lives in Padiham, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and colouring again has become Jacqueline’s favourite pastime," Pam added. [As a result], Neil's new colouring book Movies & Memories has been a joint project between Neil and Jacqueline: Neil creates the designs and illustrations and his mum would colour them and gives her constructive criticism!"

Providing workshops all over North East Lancashire, My Colourful Memories are launching the newly-published colouring book Movies & Memories colouring book forDementia Awareness Week (which takes place from May 21st to May 27th) and are offering a 30% discount and free P&P on their website (by using the Coupon Code FB18).

Keen to extol the virtues of mindful art, the company offers a range of specifically-designed workshops to encourage relaxation and positive thinking, including Family Colouring, Colouring Quizzes, Painting Memories, Colour Your Photographs, Music and Memories, Life Story Workshop, and Movies and Memories.

For more information and to buy Movies & Memories, head to their website at www.mycolourfulmemories.co.uk.