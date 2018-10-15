Burnley man's birthday celebrations raise over £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice

Two parties held to celebrate William Harris' 80th birthday helped raise £1,185 for Pendleside Hospice.

William kindly requested donations in lieu of gifts for his special birthday.

The first party was held at Stepping Out Dance Centre, Burnley, where William and his wife, Jean, regularly attend dance classes.

William then held a further party at Burnley Football Club for family and friends, who donated generously to Pendleside.

William said that he wanted to donate to the hospice to show his appreciation for all the work they do in the community.