Burnley man returns to his roots as operations director at award winning company

An award winning Burnley company has appointed a new operations director to the business.

Andrew Wearing, who is from Burnley, has taken over at Coolkit Ltd.

He said he is looking forward to putting his own personal stamp on the business and helping to drive it to future significant growth.

Andrew’s role will be to oversee the operational team, making sure that quality and service sit at the forefront of the team’s strategy and daily focus.

Starting his career in textiles, Andrew has held operational positions since the early 1990s working at board level since 2000.

During the last six years, Andrew has been located in Georgia, USA, readying a manufacturing business for sale.

Now he has returned to his roots and wants to continue to build his career.

Established in 2005, the company is now the UK's leading manufacturer of refrigerated vehicles.

Utilising innovative materials and advanced techniques it created a temperature-controlled vehicle solution that was awarded Refrigerated Panel Van of the Year 2017 and 2018, Best Van Innovation 2018 and is accredited by a vast range of world-class van manufacturers.