Burnley man loses his prized locks for charity

When it comes to grooming no-one takes it more serious than Italian men.

And that was certainly the case for Nicolo Manta who claimed to have spent ‘thousands’ on refining his hair over the years. In fact, Nicolo was so proud of his mane, that he went 15 years without having a haircut.

But all that changed on New Year’s Day when family and friends gathered at the Crooked Billet in Worsthorne to witness the removal of his precious locks.

His efforts managed to raise around £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice and his hair was donated to the Little Princess Trust who supply real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

Maria Manta, Nicolo’s aunt and godmother was given the honour of cutting Nicolo’s hair as she was the largest donor.