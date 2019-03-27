Burnley man lands himself in court after turning up drunk at his son's birthday party

A Burnley dad, barred from his son's birthday party because he was drunk, was found sitting in the back yard when police arrived, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Darren Bannister was swearing and not making much sense when officers turned up at 3.15 pm. He was moved by officers to the front street, carried on using bad language and was arrested to prevent any further disturbance.

The 51-year-old had hit the bottle after receiving a letter from court telling him he had fines outstanding.

He had turned up to the celebrations at his partner's home, but she hadn't wanted him there.

Mr Mark Williams, defending Bannister, said the letter informed him the fines had to be paid or else the bailiffs would be coming round. He understood the fines had been lodged and and that he had been detained in court in lieu of payment.

The solicitor continued:"He had gone round to his girlfriend's property. It was his son's birthday party that day and children were coming to the party.

"His girlfriend didn't want him to come to the party under the influence. She wanted him to go.

"He was basically sitting in the back yard. He wouldn't go. He was drunk.

"Police accepted when they arrived he had not committed an offence, but they did move him out of the back yard."

Mr Williams said the defendant felt a little aggrieved that he was not committing an offence, but was taken into the public arena by the police and then arrested for drunk and disorderly.

Mr Williams added:" He accepts, now he is not drunk, that neither his girlfriend nor his son would want him there in that condition."

Bannister, of Clare Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Thursday, March 7th.

He was fined £40, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.