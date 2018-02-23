Burnley man found with cocaine for 'personal use'

A 25-year-old man found with a small bag of cocaine in his pocket told police he took the drug sometimes when he had a drink, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Thomas Dooley was caught after he and his girlfriend had a row and her grandmother "panicked" and called officers. The defendant, who has been out of trouble for just over a year, was fined £40 and was told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Dooley, of Coal Clough Lane in Burnley, admitted possessing cocaine in the town on January 22nd. The court was told the defendant believed his girlfriend had been seeing someone else and they argued. Police found a small amount of cocaine for "personal use."

His solicitor added: "He says since his arrest for this matter, he has gone to Inspire to seek any assistance with excessive alcohol."