Burnley man facing jail after threatening police with a sword

A man who threatened a police officer with a 12-inch blade is facing a jail term.

Burnley Magistrates' Court heard how Gavin Carlin had struck inside a property in the town on October 7th.

The 42-year-old defendant, of Nairne Street in Burnley, admitted affray. He was committed to the town's crown court to be sentenced on December 10.

The hearing was told Carlin has not committed any offences for 10 years, but was cautioned in 2015 for possessing an offensive weapon.

District Judge John Maxwell told the defendant: "I have no doubt the crown court will impose a custodial sentence. It may well be they can be persuaded to suspend it."