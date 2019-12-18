Burnley man could be sent to prison after kicking out at police officer court is told

A driver, who booted a police officer in the eye after he owned up to taking cannabis and was arrested, could be facing jail.

Burnley magistrates heard how Benjamin Raw had crashed his Ford Transit van into a front garden on Sycamore Avenue in the town.

Raw, who was reported to be under the influence, had got back in the vehicle and appeared to police to be trying to put the keys in the ignition.

His speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and extremely dilated. The defendant identified himself and admitted to taking the drug.

The 38-year-old wasn’t insured. He was arrested and taken to hospital where he refused to give consent for a blood test.

The prosecutor continued: "Whilst in custody at the police station, he kicked out at the custody officer and made contact with his left eye.

"The victim was searching the defendant’s trainers and he kicked out and made contact with his eye and the bridge of his nose, causing redness and soreness."

Raw, who had 33 offences on his record, 'deliberately refused' to provide a sample, she added.

Mr David Norman, defending Raw, told the hearing: " It’s accepted he did kick out and did hit the custody officer. The record is long. There are assaults on the record, although nothing since 2013."

"He tells me he does have mental health issues which have been brought about by the excessive use of drugs. He does believe he has some form of psychosis as a result of his drugs use.”

Raw, of Dickson Street, Burnley, admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis and no insurance, on November 28th.

The defendant, who was given an interim ban, had his case adjourned for an all -options open probation report and will be sentenced at the end of January.