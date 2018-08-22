Burnley man caught in possession of cocaine

A drug user was arrested in the early hours after police found him with three wraps of cocaine, worth £60, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Ubhaid Rehman (34) was detained after officers saw what they thought was a drugs transaction. They had followed him and, after a brief struggle, searched him.

Rehman, of Heath Street in Burnley, admitted possessing cocaine in the town on February 12th. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Keith Rennison, defending Rofik, said: "He had a drug problem at the time of this offence, back in February. He bought the drug for his own personal use."

The solicitor, who said the defendant was on universal credit, added: "It is his first conviction for anything of this nature."