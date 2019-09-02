Burnley man (30) jailed after admitting possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply

A Burnley man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Omer Saddique (30) was arrested on May 30th by police officers and was found to be in possession of £5,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin along with cash and several mobile phones.

He pleaded guilty to the offence of possession last Thursday and was handed the prison sentence. The drugs and phones have since been destroyed.

Officers involved in bringing Saddique, of Cromwell Street, to justice were from the Immediate Response and Targeted Crime teams.