Burnley man (21) who admitted to possessing a knife and handing a stolen £14,000 car could face jail

A 21-year-old Burnley man who handled a stolen £14,000 Volkswagen Golf could be facing jail.

Declan Taylor, who also had a knife on him on Kime Street in Burnley on a different date, appeared before the town's magistrates. Taylor, of St John's Road in the town, admitted possessing a knife on March 15th and handling stolen goods on March 9th.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said the car was taken in a house burglary. The knife was not brandished and the circumstances were not dangerous, but it was a serious offence nonetheless. The defendant was unconditionally bailed until a hearing at Burnley Crown Court, on April 16th. An all options open pre-sentence report will be compiled.

Taylor's solicitor, Mr Daniel Frazer, said: "There are guilty pleas and some cooperation with the police. These are serious offences. It will need a report."