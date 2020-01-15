Burnley man (21) rushed to hospital after serious car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious car crash which has left a Burnley man and woman with serious injuries.



Officers were called at 2-33am yesterday to reports a Mercedes car travelling on Burnley Road had crossed the roundabout at the junction with Bold Venture Way in Clayton-le-Moors before colliding with a lamp post.



The driver, a man aged 21, is in intensive care having suffered serious head and spinal injuries.

A female passenger, aged 23, has also sustained serious injuries. Both are being treated at Royal Preston Hospital.

Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the accident, or who may have seen the Mercedes travelling along Burnley Road in the moments before it occurred.



Sgt Paul Maguire, of Lancashire Police's TacOps, said: “We are in the process of establishing exactly what occurred and would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who captured it on dashcam or CCTV.



"Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 106 of January 14th."



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.