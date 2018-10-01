Burnley Leisure in the running for prestigious national fitness award

Burnley Leisure has been shortlisted in the UK’s biggest fitness awards beating off strong competition to make the finals.



The St Peter’s Leisure Centre has been shortlisted in Regional Gym of the Year 2018 category at the National Fitness Awards, an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected.

These will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first-hand the great work going on in their clubs.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 30th, at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards’ event director Judith Halkerston said: “All our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements in being chosen as a finalist as the calibre of entries has been amazing."

Burnley Leisure’s area manager said: “We are immensely proud to be shortlisted for the National Fitness Awards and demonstrates recognition for the hard work and dedication that all the team at Burnley Leisure complete.

"We are really looking forward to the judging panels visit and showcasing what we offer in all areas of health and fitness."