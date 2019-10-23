Burnley law firm scoops two top awards and raises £21,000 for two hospices all in a week

Directors and staff from a Burnley law firm are celebrating a hat-trick.

Not only did the team from Alexander Grace Law tot up a £21,284 donation for two local hospices at their third charity ball, but they also scooped two industry awards for a second year running.

And all within one week!

Held at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Hyndburn the charity ball saw some 300 people come together for a

night of fun to help raise money for Pendleside Hospice and East Lancashire Hospice.

As the money raised was being counted, Alexander Grace were busy preparing for their next big event

of the week, The ESTAS Conveyancer Awards.

Directors Donnamarie Sturrock and James Young were accompanied by 10 members of the team to attend the awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London and for the second year running took away two awards, regional law firm of the year and best in county.

Donnamarie said: “It really has been an incredible few weeks.

"Preparing for the ball takes a lot of co-ordination but we are lucky to have an invaluable team who really get stuck in to help and the final result is well worth the effort.

"We even managed to get Burnley footballer Jay Rodriguez on board this year, who proved quite a hit!

“The hospices rely heavily on donations to be able to offer the incredible service they do, and we have been able to increase our donation year on year thanks to amazing family, friends and business colleagues."

Donnamarie said that as the firm won two awards last year at the ESTAs they didn't think they could do it again so everyone was thrilled to hear the company name called out.

Donnamarie added: “We’re never ones to rest on our laurels, so we’ll continue working hard to deliver the service people have come to expect from Alexander Grace and we will be announcing the next charity ball date for 2020 soon."