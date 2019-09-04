Burnley landlady demands action following terrifying near-miss at 'dangerous' crossroads

A Burnley landlady has said it is only a matter of time before careless driving and deteriorating road markings lead to somebody being seriously hurt at a 'dangerous' junction outside her pub.

Laura Riley, who took over at the Hare and Hounds in Haggate in February, was speaking after publishing two videos from the same night showing motorists driving straight through a stop sign and across the junction in question.

Cars have been driving across this busy Haggate junction without stopping

In the first incident, which happened at 7-05pm on Sunday, a van drives over the 'stop' road markings from the direction of Lane Bottom without slowing and is involved in a collision with a BMW.

Both vehicles had to be recovered and the woman in the BMW was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The van ended up mounting the Halifax Road pavement coming just a few feet from the front door of the house at the top of the road.

Laura said: "There was actually a horse tied up on the pavement and if the accident had have happened seven minutes earlier then the van would have gone straight in to the horse.

The Harle Syke in Haggate

"The driver from the van was actually from Manchester and it was a genuine mistake. Yes there are stop signs there but the road markings are hardly visible now and they need repainting as soon as possible

"Just last weekend alone we had three cars driving across without stopping. And they're only the ones we saw. It is only a matter of time before somebody is seriously hurt or even killed.

"We do have a problem up here with young lads driving. They see these windy country roads and they treat them like race tracks. I can hear the brakes screeching while I'm in bed; I'm just led there waiting for there to be a serious accident.

"I'm not sure what the police can do but something needs doing. Hopefully the council will come and repaint the lines and then maybe then they will look at introducing some traffic calming measures. We have speed bumps on the road going down into Harle Syke but they would massively help on the road going down into Lane Bottom as well."

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "This junction has a good safety record, with no injuries being reported in the last five years.

"We carry out our own inspections, but would also ask people to report any issues to us. We have inspected the junction and will be refreshing the stop lines and wording."