Burnley kennels' generous gesture to holidaymakers stranded abroad after tour company Thomas Cook goes bust

A Burnley based kennels has assured pet owners, who may be stranded abroad after the collapse of Thomas Cook, that they will continue to care for the animals for free until they can make it home.

The generous assurance came from Sweetwell Kennels and Cattery, based in Briercliffe, on a social media post.

Staff have promised to care for holidaymakers' pets for as long as it takes for them to get home.

The business has also assured anyone who has paid deposits for their pets' care, who have lost a holiday with Thomas Cook, that they will be refunded.

The heartwarming gesture comes in the midst of the devastating news of the long established company's collapse after last minute negotiations aimed at saving it failed.

The tour operator's failure puts the 9,000 jobs in the UK at risk, including staff who work at the Burnley branches in Chancery Walk and Curzon Street.