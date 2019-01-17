Burnley keeper Nick Pope is a hit with Veterans

Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope proved popular with Veterans at Burnley FC in the Community’s weekly Turf Moor social session for the ex-armed forces community.

The Clarets star enjoyed conversation with participants about their experiences in the armed forces, before getting involved in signing autographs and posing for photos.

There was also a nice touch from the Veterans to thank Nick for his visit. Each participant has their own personalised mug with their name and cap badge from their regiment printed on, so Nick was provided with his very own mug.

Naomi Greene, Health and Wellbeing Officer, said: “Having Nick come down to the session was well received by the group, as many of them are Burnley FC fans.

“With camaraderie and group togetherness being pivotal in the armed forces, this is something that the group could relate to with Nick and enjoyed discussing with him.”

BFCitC’s Veterans social session takes place between 1pm – 3pm every Thursday afternoon at UCFB in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand at Turf Moor.

The Veterans programme, in partnership with The Royal British Legion, also runs football sessions and an Armed Forces Breakfast Club for former servicemen and women throughout the week.

For more information, contact Naomi on n.greene@burnleyfc.com or 01282 704716 or visit https://www.burnleyfccommunity.org/health/veterans-programme/.