Burnley karate hosts sweep up in national contest

Junior members from a local Karate club topped the medals table at a national development championship.

Youngsters aged six to 15, from clubs in Burnley, Luton, Glasgow and Bristol competed in a range of Kata and Kumite events.

Members of Springs BEST karate club, Hapton, who were competition hosts, won a total of 55 medals including 12 gold, 11 silver and 32 bronze.

The event took place at the Spirit of Sport in Burnley with support from a grant from the Comic Relief Local Communities Fund that enabled the club to buy equipment including competition mats.

Third Dan black belt, Sensei Warren de Vries, the instructor at Springs BEST karate club, said: “This was the first competition we have been able to host thanks to the grant we were awarded. As a development event it gave the kids an opportunity to compete against other clubs, hone their skills and gain confidence.

"I was very proud of my students and it was great to see them enjoy the event so much. We hope to make this an annual event.”

The Springs BEST karate club is open to new junior members aged five years and more with a beginner’s class on Fridays 4-15 – 5-15pm and improvers and advanced Saturday 9-11am at the BEST Centre, Bridgewater Close, Hapton, and a beginner’s class on Tuesdays 6-8pm at Lowerhouse Cricket Club.

To enquire or book call Sensei Warren de Vries on 07739963851 or e-mail w.de-vries@sky.com