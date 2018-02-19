Burnley is one Lancashire's 10 unluckiest towns

It seems Lady Luck isn't a Claret - for Burnley has been named one of the ten unluckiest towns in Lancashire.

Good fortune wasn't on the side of Burnley residents last year, with only 15% of bets being won, according to Lottoland.

The company, which offers gambling opportunities on lotteries across the globe, revealed that Burnley was the ninth least likely town in the county to strike gold.

Offering slightly better odds, Lady Luck granted cash prizes to Colne residents in 17% of the town's wagers.

Gambles paid off more often in Nelson, which was named the fourth luckiest town in Lancashire, with risk-takers enjoying a 19% win ratio.

Still, things could be worse for Burnley and Pendle people.

For the unluckiest place to tempt your fortune in the whole of the UK was Clitheroe, where villagers won only 10% of its bets.