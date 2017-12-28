Burnley innovators could win cash prize in tech challenge

Burnley's brightest minds are being given the chance to shine in a technology challenge.

The first ever Centrica Active Ageing Challenge is giving entrepreneurs the chance to win a slice of £100,000 by designing technology which will help people over the age of 65 to thrive.

Winners could also have access to networking and mentorship opportunities which can help start-ups to grow.

The challenge follows figures from the Office of National Statistics which revealed that 24% of the town’s residents will be over 65 by 2036.

Sam Salisbury, Director at Centrica Innovations, said: “Smart technology has the ability to solve one of society’s biggest challenges – staying active and independent as we age.

“Centrica brands have already developed home technology that’s made people’s lives more comfortable and convenient, and now we want to build on this and explore how smart tech can positively impact older people.

“Research we conducted recently found that many over 60s believe smart technology can improve their lives, but, despite this, they are often overlooked by companies that produce and market this tech.

“That’s why we’ve launched our Active Ageing Challenge.

"We’re calling on the North West’s thriving start-up community to put themselves forward – and we’re hoping more than 50 of the region’s brightest minds will apply.

“I can’t wait to meet the minds behind the next big ideas in active ageing tech!”

The deadline for applications is Monday, February 5th, and successful applicants will be asked to pitch their designs to a team of industry experts in March.

For more information or to appy, please visit visit: https://www.centrica.com/innovation/active-ageing