Burnley ice hockey player plans second memorial match in honour of team mate

An ice hockey player from Burnley is hoping to raise around £7,000 with his second fund raising event in honour of a team mate.

Carl Everitt is the lead organiser for the memorial tribute match in memory of Rob Craig who died in 2017.

The first event, staged last year, raised £5,000 for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and this year the same charity will benefit from the proceeds.

Carl said: "Last year's event surpassed all our expectations and was very well supported so we are hoping to do the same again this year."

Rob, who was from Ramsbottom, played for the Blackburn Falcons and Carl played with him for the Wyre Seagulls. Both teams will be hitting the ice for the match.

An inquest into the death of Rob ruled that he took his own life.

Teammates and friends wanted to raise awareness about mental health and came up with the idea for the memorial ice hockey match and they have also given a presentation at Burnley College.

Carl added: "We want to raise awareness so that people realise there is help and support out there for them if they feel low and don't know where to turn."

The event takes place on Easter Sunday (April 21st) at the Planetice Arena in Blackburn and tickets are £3 for adults and £1 for children. The doors open at 5pm and the match is at 6pm but there will also be games and an after party event.

Tickets are available from the arena box office on 01254 668686.