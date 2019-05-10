Burnley ice hockey player hits £12,000 target for mental health charity in memory of much missed team mate

An ice hockey player from Burnley has staged his second fund raising event in honour of a team mate and raised £4,600 for a cause he is passionate about.

Carl Everitt was the lead organiser for the memorial tribute match in memory of Rob Craig who died in 2017.

Held at Planetice Arena in Blackburn this now brings the total Carl has raised to almost £12,000.

The money will be donated to the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) in Rob's name. An inquest into his death ruled he took his own life.

Rob, who was from Ramsbottom, played for the Blackburn Falcons and Carl played with him for the Wyre Seagulls. Both teams took to the ice for the charity match.

The idea behind the charity events was to raise cash but also awareness of mental health and the support that is available for people if they feel low and don't know where to turn.

Carl and two other members of the Rob Craig Memorial Events Team, along with members of SAPUK (Suicide Awareness/Prevention UK) will be guest speakers at the UCLan campus at Burnley College next Friday.

They will be joined by representatives of Change Talks (an NHS supported initiative) to share some inspirational stories and give some advice on some powerful subjects.