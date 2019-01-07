Burnley homes to receive winter warmth advice from fire service

Vital information on how to stay safe and warm in your home is being issued in Burnley by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Community Safety teams from the service will be working over the next few weeks and months to engage with residents who struggle over winter. This year’s campaign is targeting those vulnerable homes which may find it difficult to keep warm through the winter months.

Jane Williams, the prevention support manager for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service who heads up the winter safety campaign group, said: “Fuel poverty can affect anyone. There is sometimes a belief that it only affects those on low incomes, but in reality that’s just not the case.

"The concern is that whatever the reason for living in a cold home, some people may in turn either not heat it at all or turn to alternative methods of staying warm. Whether through portable heaters, candles, open fires or cookers for example. This can be risky both from a health and wellbeing point of view and fire safety one.

"We want people to know that they don’t just have to batten down the hatches and live with the cold. We can help by offering support and fire safety guidance and put them in touch with the right people to get them the right support that they need.”

Ideally our homes should be around 18°C. As part of this year’s campaign the service is giving away 'Safe, Warm and Well' cards which include fire safety information and a thermometer so that people can keep an eye on the temperature.

More information about the support available can be found here on the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service website.

You can get in touch by telephone on 0800 169 11 25 or alternatively online at www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/home-fire-safety quoting campaign code WS01.