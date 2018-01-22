Burnley homelessness charity needs your help

Homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley is on the hunt for local volunteers to support its community and charity shops in Burnley.

The charity has a number of roles available including charity shop assistants, kitchen assistant, handy worker, van drivers and van crew.

Emmaus is looking for individuals with suitable skills and experience, as well as a commitment to volunteer at least one day per week.

Rachel Humphrey, aged 39 and from Burnley, is a volunteer at Emmaus’ Ivy Street superstore and has been giving her time to the charity for the past eight months.

Rachel said: “I applied to update my skills and get me back out there in a working environment. I’ve gained a lot while I’ve been here. It’s improved my retail skills, I’m working towards an accredited warehousing qualification and gained experience to add to my CV.

“I would encourage others to come and volunteer with Emmaus and give it a go.”

Emmaus Burnley supports formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. The charity operates shops in Accrington and Burnley, selling donated furniture, household goods, clothes, bric-a-brac and vintage wares.

Stephen Buchanan, Director at Emmaus Burnley, said: “Our local volunteers make an important contribution to the success and day to day running of Emmaus Burnley’s operations. These varied volunteer roles will hopefully appeal to individuals with specific skills who want to get out, meet new people and support a local charity.”

Emmaus Burnley offers all volunteers an opportunity to develop their skills and gain experience for a worthwhile cause. Training is offered where possible and all volunteers receive dinner and travel expenses on the days that they volunteer.

To find out more about the roles on offery visit the ‘Get involved’ section at www.emmaus.org.uk