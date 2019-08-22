Burnley High School's first ever GCSE results 'outstanding' across the board

Burnley High School celebrated its first ever GCSE results with 'outstanding results across the board.'

Headteacher Phillip Walmsley announced this morning that he was 'ecstatic' with the overall results, adding: "Students, staff and parents have worked extremely hard to ensure that our pupils have exceeded expectation and we are incredibly proud of them."

Mr Walmsley stated that across the board students have made excellent progress with the school performing significantly above last year's national average.

Will Barker achieved four grade 9’s, three grade 8’s, two grade 7’s and a grade A in Further Maths. Ella Moorhouse achieved three grade 6’s, and four grade 5’s and is heading off to Burnley College to continue with A levels.

Tamsin McCabe achieved two grade 8’s, one grade 7 and three grade 6’s, a grade 5 and a grade 4 and is also hoping to continue her studies in Law.

Executive Headteacher Vicky Povey added her congratulations stating she was 'so pleased with the students and staff at Burnley High School for achieving so highly in the schools first ever GCSE examinations.'