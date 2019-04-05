Burnley high school athletes bring home nine medals from SPAR Lancashire School Games Disability Swimming Gala

A high school representing Burnley at the SPAR Lancashire School Games Disability Swimming Gala came away from the prestigious event with a haul of silverware, including four gold medals, one silver, and four of bronzes.

Enjoying what was a "fantastic day" according to school officials, Ridgewood Community High School came back from the school games' gala event at the Salt Ayre Leisure Centre with a glut of podium finishes.

Young leaders

Competing against a wide range of schools from Preston, Chorley, Blackburn, Heysham, Blackpool, and Rossendale, the Ridgewood Community High School athletes did their school proud, returning with golds in KS4 girls 25m SLD front crawl (Chloe G), the KS4 girls 25m SLD back stroke (Bethany P-R), the MLD beginners freestyle H1 (Ashley Wilkinson), and the SLD length races without armbands H2 (Christian Ross).

As well as the first-place finishes, Ridgewood Community High School competitors came away with a silver in the KS4 boys 25m SLD back stroke (Dan Thompson) and four bronzes in the KS4 boys 25m SLD front crawl (Kyle Shaw), KS3 girls 25m breast stroke (Sophie Leyland), KS3 girls 4x25m relay, KS3 boys 4x25m relay H1.

For more information, head to https://lancashireschoolgames.co.uk/