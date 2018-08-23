Burnley headteacher thrilled with students' "outstanding individual GCSE results"

Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College was celebrating some "outstanding individual GCSE results" headteacher Mr Richard Varey announced this morning.

Pupils achieved 28 of the top Grade 9, which is awarded to the top four per cent in the country.

Students gained more of the top Grade 9 in English and Maths than they achieved last year while 18 high performing students acquired five or more Grades 7, 8 and 9 under the new grading system - the equivalent to A grade and above.

Mr Varey said: "We got a significant number of 9s in English Language and Literature as well as history which we are thrilled with.

"Five of our students achieved all ten of their GCSEs in the top grades, from 7 to 9, while eight students got eight GCSEs at the top grades."