Burnley headteacher speaks out after school targeted by hoax bomb threat alert

A Burnley headteacher has quashed rumours of knives, weapons and intruders after his school had to stage an emergency evacuation during a hoax bomb threat alert.

Mr Richard Varey spoke out after the incident on Friday at Blessed Trinity RC College where staff had to stage an emergency evacuation after receiving a hoax phone call to say there was a bomb on the premises.

Mr Varey said: "I can assure you that rumours concerning knives, weapons or intruders are absolutely unfounded."

The shocking incident happened at the end of the school day at Blessed Trinity RC College on Friday and many pupils had already left.

After receiving the call the school in Ormerod Road was evacuated immediately and the premises searched by police.

The school was given the all clear by 4-15pm and parents were informed about the incident.

The incident prompted a series of rumours and speculation on social media and today headteacher Mr Richard Varey said he wanted to give a reassurance in response to the "misleading rumours."

He said: "We received a hoax telephone call saying that an explosive device had been left in the school.

"We evacuated the building immediately and the premises were searched by the police before we were given the all clear.

The police have tracked the phone used to make the hoax call and an investigation is now underway.

Mr Varey added: " I believe that this is normally treated as a serious matter and can carry a heavy custodial sentence.

"Finally, I would like to praise our pupils for the exemplary manner in which they responded to this incident."