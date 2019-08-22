Burnley headteacher's delight as students score top 50 of the top grades on GCSE day

A Burnley headteacher said this morning he was 'thrilled' with this year's GCSE results as students racked up an amazing 50 grade 9s.

Grade 9s are the equivalent to A* and Blessed Trinity RC College students were awarded 12 Grade 9s in English, 10 in History and nine in Religious Studies, among others.

Headteacher Mr Richard Varey said:“We are thrilled with the achievement of all of our pupils especially those gained by our most able pupils.

“We were strong in English, Religious Studies, History and Spanish especially.

“One in five grades are a Grade 7 or above and it is testament to the hard work of the staff and the pupils.”