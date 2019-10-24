Burnley hairdresser lands in court for taking cash from Pendle salon owner whose hair she was styling

A Burnley hairdresser helped herself to cash and false eyelashes at another crimper’s salon as she styled the victim’s locks, a court heard.

Helen Drain twice asked for brews when she was doing Tanzeela Pervaz’s hair at her shop on Scotland Road, Nelson, where an 'unsavoury dispute' unfolded over a cut and blow.

Burnley magistrates were told how Miss Pervaz went into the back room to make coffee.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Robinson said:” When she looked at the CCTV, it showed the defendant going to her handbag and taking £60.”

Drain was then said to have stolen on a second occasion.

The victim claimed the total value of the theft, with the £20 eyelashes, was £80, but Drain owned up to taking £40 and not £60 in cash when questioned and so couldn’t be cautioned.

The 37-year-old has now got a criminal conviction for dishonesty 'for the sake of £20,' the court heard.

Mr Robinson said the victim didn’t want to confront Drain straight away, but eventually there was something of a confrontation where the defendant was accused of taking the money and left the shop.

A text conversation followed between the pair when the theft of money was discussed.

The prosecutor continued: "Miss Pervaz says she was upset by the offence.

"She had considered the defendant a friend and viewed it as a breach of trust.”

He added: "The defendant was interviewed and admitted taking £40 in cash. She denied taking any eyelashes and said she had taken one packet by mistake."

Drain had no previous convictions.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending Drain, said police couldn’t give her a caution as it wasn’t a full and frank admission.

The solicitor continued: "It seems somewhat unfortunate this lady appears before the court at the age of 37, is now convicted and will carry that round with her for the rest of her life, all for the sake of £20.”

Mr Frazer told the hearing Drain would say the pair were acquaintances, adding: "The complainant made certain allegations of substance misuse against the defendant, which she completely denies. She was getting quite upset by that.

“She got the feeling she wasn’t going to be paid for the work she was doing.

"That doesn’t excuse her actions, but that’s why she did what she did.

"She says she took £40. She had intended to purchase the eyelashes later on. As matters escalated, she took umbridge, decided that was it and walked out.”

Mr Frazer described the incident as a 'somewhat an unsavoury dispute.' He said Drain had now lost her good character.

Drain, of Dorset Street, Burnley, admitted theft on April 4th. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs, £80 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.