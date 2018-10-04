Burnley gym owner calls for "boy racers" to cut their speed after second accident

A business owner has called for young drivers to cut their speed after a car crashed into a lamp-post just four days after a young man died in a horrific crash in the same area of town.

The second accident happened at around 9-15pm last night in Daneshouse Road, Burnley, close to the Muscle Factory gym which is owned by Buddy Khan.

Buddy said: "The car was going at speed and the driver lost control and crashed into a lamp-post before running off.

"If there had been someone on the pavement they would have been killed yet these drivers do not have a care in the world about taking someone's life.

"This reckless and dangerous driving has to end and we must appeal to these so-called 'boy racers' that their actions can only end badly with the death of someone who could be their mother, father, son or brother."

The community has come together in mourning since the tragic accident at the weekend which claimed the life of 23-year-old Yasir Khan. He died after the silver Mazda 6 he was a front seat passenger in collided with a lamp-post in Colne Road at the junction with Jackson Street.

The second accident happened just 24 hours after thousands had gathered to pay their last respects at Yasir's funeral in Burnley.

And in a twist of fate the car involved in the crash last night had just overtaken a vehicle in which Yasir's mum was travelling.

Buddy said: "This lady lost her husband in July and now her son. This is a community in mourning for the loss of a young man who had his life ahead of him.

"These young drivers who get behind the wheel must think of the consequences of their actions for themselves and the many lives they are affecting."

Praising the police, paramedics and fire service for their quick response to emergencies, Buddy said he would like to see schools teaching youngsters the dangers and consequences of speeding.

Buddy added: "I believe we all need to step forward to teach the next generation about respect and care.

"We need to raise awareness of this issue and it needs to be spelt out to these young drivers they cannot continue to do this."

Buddy took to social media to vent his frustration and anger and his post was shared around 400 times and flooded with almost 300 comments from people supporting him.

The driver involved in the accident, which claimed the life of Yasir, is a 24-year-old Burnley man who suffered minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

A 26-year-old back seat passenger suffered back and leg injuries. Prior to the collision, the vehicle had been requested to stop by the police and was being followed.